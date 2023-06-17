Ace Rug Works Over 100 Years Of Hand Crafted Rugs

From Spinning Yarns To Hand Tying End Fringe

Example video title will go here for this video

MCADOO, Pa. — Rag Rugs are stylish (think farmhouse chic) and durable. Ace Rug Works owned by the Chichowic family has been making these beautiful rugs for over 100 years! Jackie Lewandoski stopped by to meet Marty Cichowic to learn how the family weaves their unique rugs on looms created a century ago.

When Peter Cichowic began assembling looms at his home workshop in McAdoo, he couldn't have imagined how those machines would bring the next 3 generations of his family together.

Every day, the whole family would pitch in and make rugs to sell to the people of McAdoo, PA and surrounding towns. Demand for this superior product grew. At its peak, Ace Rug Works employed over 40 people, which helped put food on many tables during the 1920s and 1930s.

Currently, 2 original looms still exist and continue to produce the same high quality carpets that were made back then!