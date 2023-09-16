A Transformed Carport and A Tree House For Grown-Ups

Example video title will go here for this video

PLAINS, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY AB SUNROOMS AND REMODELIONG Home and Backyard's Paul Epsom dropped by to see the latest projects done by AB Sunrooms and Remodeling.

The homeowners were looking to transform their existing carport into a four season room enabling them to enjoy more living space. AB Sunrooms was able to create this custom room with beautiful surrounding window/wall panels for sunlight and a door for function. The homeowners are now able to enjoy this added space all year round.

Another client was looking to screen enclose their "grown-up" tree house. AB was able to enhance their outdoor oasis part of the home owner's deck.