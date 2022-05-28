A Love Story Wrapped In A Cookbook

MOOSIC, Pa. — Seven On The 7th 100 Dinners Honoring Cody is not just a cookbook but a mother's love story honoring her son Cody Jude Barrasse who passed away at 22 years old on April 7, 2013 after being hit by a car as a pedestrian. “Seven on the 7th” describes the journey of his friends and family who were determined to keep his Spirit alive. For one hundred months, they have met for dinner at 7pm on the 7th of each month to remember Cody.
Dr. Barrasse gathered recipes from the dishes brought to the dinners by friends and family and turned them into a cookbook.
When we visited Linda, she prepared a recipe from the book consisting of pasta with chicken, artichokes roasted peppers and olives.
Through organ donation Cody was able to give the gift of life. The Cody Jude Barrasse Memorial Foundation honors Cody through fundraising events which provide a scholarship to Scranton Prep and help defray the many expenses that families of patients waiting for transplantation face.
1 pound chicken tenders cut into 1 inch pieces
1 bottle marinated artichokes
1 bottle roasted red peppers, cut into slices
1 small can black olives
1 small can peas or frozen peas
4-6 tablespoons sun-dried tomato paste
1/2 cup white wine
8oz. chicken broth
3-4 tablespoons Italian seasoning
black pepper to taste
extra-virgin olive oil
grated Parmesan cheese
Sauté chicken pieces in extra virgin olive oil until just about done. Do not overcook. Add artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, olives and peas and stir.
Cook about 2-3 minutes. Add sun-dried tomato paste. Cook together for 5 minutes or so. Deglaze whit white wine. Add broth, Italian seasoning and pepper. Simmer about 10 minutes and then add 3-4 tablespoons cheese.
Serve over pasta of your choice. I use linguini or spaghetti, but just about any type will do. If sauce is too thick, add more broth to make the consistency you like. You can also use reserved pasta water.