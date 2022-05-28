A Love Story Wrapped In A Cookbook

MOOSIC, Pa. — Seven On The 7th 100 Dinners Honoring Cody is not just a cookbook but a mother's love story honoring her son Cody Jude Barrasse who passed away at 22 years old on April 7, 2013 after being hit by a car as a pedestrian. “Seven on the 7th” describes the journey of his friends and family who were determined to keep his Spirit alive. For one hundred months, they have met for dinner at 7pm on the 7th of each month to remember Cody.

Dr. Barrasse gathered recipes from the dishes brought to the dinners by friends and family and turned them into a cookbook.

When we visited Linda, she prepared a recipe from the book consisting of pasta with chicken, artichokes roasted peppers and olives.

Through organ donation Cody was able to give the gift of life. The Cody Jude Barrasse Memorial Foundation honors Cody through fundraising events which provide a scholarship to Scranton Prep and help defray the many expenses that families of patients waiting for transplantation face.