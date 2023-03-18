Gourmet Mushrooms by 3rd Kingdom Mushrooms

VANDLING, Pa. — Have you ever visited a mushroom farm? If you haven't, it's fascinating! We visited 3rd Kingdom Mushrooms in Vandling, PA. It is like sci-fi meets family farming!
The Linsenbigler family led by George and Jennifer own and operate 3rd Kingdom Mushrooms. Their farm is indoors and quite amazing. George, a mycologist (one who studies the world of fungi), shared the process of mushroom growing from spore to harvest and took us on a tour of their farm.
Jackie Lewandoski also spoke with Jennifer about the many varieties 3rd Kingdom Mushroom produces and great ways to use them in your favorite dishes.
3rd Kingdom Mushrooms are available at Fuller's Overlook Farms.