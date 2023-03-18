Gourmet Mushrooms by 3rd Kingdom Mushrooms

Fresh Fabulous Fungi!

VANDLING, Pa. — Have you ever visited a mushroom farm? If you haven't, it's fascinating! We visited 3rd Kingdom Mushrooms in Vandling, PA. It is like sci-fi meets family farming!

The Linsenbigler family led by George and Jennifer own and operate 3rd Kingdom Mushrooms. Their farm is indoors and quite amazing. George, a mycologist (one who studies the world of fungi), shared the process of mushroom growing from spore to harvest and took us on a tour of their farm.

Jackie Lewandoski also spoke with Jennifer about the many varieties 3rd Kingdom Mushroom produces and great ways to use them in your favorite dishes.