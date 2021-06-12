2021 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Part 1

PHILADELPHIA — Home and Backyard visits the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show.
The region’s most looked-to gardening attraction moved outdoors for the first time, making this a history-making, once-in-a-lifetime experience that incorporates the beautiful, unique landscape of FDR Park in Philadelphia. The 2021 Flower Show invites you to a spectacular presentation of all-new displays, plus activities for gardeners, plant enthusiasts, and design aficionados.
The Show’s theme, “HABITAT: Nature’s Masterpiece,” will explore the beauty of life through nature’s kaleidoscopic lens.