PHILADELPHIA — It's a holiday treat for all ages, join Home and Backyard's Paul Epsom as he takes you on a tour of the Holiday Garden Railway at the Morris Arboretum. Visitors of all ages will be enjoy this magical land in miniature featuring a quarter mile of track, seven loops and tunnels with fifteen different rail lines and two cable cars, nine bridges (including a trestle bridge you can walk under), and bustling model trains, all set in the lovely winter garden of the Morris Arboretum.