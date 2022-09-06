Electric City Flower Show Looking For Exhibitors And Competitors

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — If you have a green thumb or just enjoy gardening the Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority is looking for you to participate in the Electric City Flower Show. Paul Epsom shares information on this floral event coming to Scranton. Organizers are looking for folks in the areas of competitions, special plant sales, artisan stalls, gardening demonstrations and more! Competition entries are free. The Electric City Flower Show will be held on Saturday, August 6th from 10am to 4pm at Nay Aug Park in Scranton, PA.