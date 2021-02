WAPWALLOPEN, Pa. — Dennis Beach is a world champion chainsaw carver from Wapwallopen. He took a break from practicing for his next competition in Germany, to teach us a little bit about what he does.

Even though he's busy practicing for the world championships, Dennis has a show room that you can come and visit right in Wapwallopen. To see some of his artwork or request a commission piece, visit his Facebook page at Dennis Beach Carvings.