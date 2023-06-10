Dalton Do It Center Live Edge Lumber

DALTON, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY DALTON DO IT CENTER Live edge furniture is very popular creating the look of rustic elegance. Dalton Do It Center offers live edge lumber for the DIYer. Paul Epsom visits Dalton Do It Center to take a look at this unique lumber.

Dalton Do It Center is a family owned store located in Dalton, PA, just north of Scranton. Owned by Doug and Scott LaCoe, the store initially opened as a Do It Center in 1989.



The building the store is in has plenty of history itself: it was originally a power generation plant for the Northern Electric Street Railway. In 1994, Doug was asked by the owner at that time to come work as his manager, and he accepted. One year later, he asked his son Scott, who was 17 at the time, to work at the store as well. In 2000, Doug purchased the business, and father and son have run the business since then.