Create This Holiday Candle Ring Centerpiece

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Decorating for the holidays is easy when you use fresh greens. You can take clippings from your holly, berry bush and other evergreens in your yard and use them in vases, garlands and centerpieces. Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps shows us how to put together a beautiful wreath candle ring from fresh greens from his garden. This versatile and fragrant decor makes a great centerpiece, wreath or buffet piece.