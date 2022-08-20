Blueberry Season at Ritter's Winery & Cidery

MT COBB, Pa. — Home & Backyard visited Ritter's Winery & Cidery in Mt. Cobb to see what they're up to for blueberry season. You can venture through rows of blueberry bushes to pick some berries of your own. Kimberly Storm Ritter shows Jackie how to utilize your freshly picked blueberries into something more than just muffins or pancakes. She shows us how to make a blueberry reduction that is great for on top of sandwiches, salads, or anything you'd like.
Aside from picking your own blueberries, you can also sit back and relax while tasting a few of their wines and ciders. Kimberly describes a few of their wines that continue the blueberry theme. All of their wines and ciders are made on site, and are the perfect beverages to enjoy on a nice evening on their deck.