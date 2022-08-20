Blueberry Season at Ritter's Winery & Cidery

MT COBB, Pa. — Home & Backyard visited Ritter's Winery & Cidery in Mt. Cobb to see what they're up to for blueberry season. You can venture through rows of blueberry bushes to pick some berries of your own. Kimberly Storm Ritter shows Jackie how to utilize your freshly picked blueberries into something more than just muffins or pancakes. She shows us how to make a blueberry reduction that is great for on top of sandwiches, salads, or anything you'd like.