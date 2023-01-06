Blue And White Hydrangea Decorative Wreath

OLYPHANT, Pa. — The clean sophisticated look of blue and white also called Chinoiserie chic is on trend! We visited Brea Toth of Creative Sisters in Olyphant who crafted a beautiful blue and white wreath made of life-like hydrangea, filler florals, grape vine and a blue and white gingham bow. This wreath would look great on an outside door or inside along with blue and white décor accessories including lanterns, ginger jars, lamps and pillows.