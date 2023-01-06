OLYPHANT, Pa. — The clean sophisticated look of blue and white also called Chinoiserie chic is on trend! We visited Brea Toth of Creative Sisters in Olyphant who crafted a beautiful blue and white wreath made of life-like hydrangea, filler florals, grape vine and a blue and white gingham bow. This wreath would look great on an outside door or inside along with blue and white décor accessories including lanterns, ginger jars, lamps and pillows.
Blue And White Hydrangea Decorative Wreath
Creative Sisters Captures The Chinoiserie Chic Look