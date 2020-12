Join us for WNEP's 'Home For The Holidays' special LIVE on WNEP's Facebook Page and YouTube Channel tonight at 8:00 pm.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — 2020 has been anything but normal. So, what better way to celebrate the holiday season than an unconventional holiday special?

Join us for WNEP's "Home For The Holidays" special streaming LIVE right here on WNEP.com, WNEP's Facebook Page and WNEP's YouTube Channel starting at 8:00 pm.