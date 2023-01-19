Celebrate National Popcorn Day with these extra buttery deals

Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day, and these movie theaters across Pennsylvania are offering deals to celebrate.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 13.

The liquid butter, the unhealthy amount of salt, the crunch—there's nothing more irresistible than the smell and taste of movie theater popcorn.

Whether you enjoy your popcorn sweet or salty, this tasty treat is so loved that it has its own holiday.

National Popcorn Day is observed on Jan. 19, and we have compiled a list of all the hot deals popping in Pennsylvania for you to celebrate.

You can check out our full list below (If you don't see your offer on the list, and would like it added, please e-mail us at news@fox43.com):

AMC: If AMC's viral Nicole Kidman ad is your forte, be sure to stop by on Thursday to watch it again while enjoying 50% off on their regular and large traditional popcorn as well as bucket refills. According to their website, the discount can be given at the register or online via the mobile concession order process.

Allen Theatre: Located in Annville, the Allen Theatre and Backstage Café is a beloved town gem for both long-time community members and college students alike. They're offering 50% off any size popcorn on Jan. 19.

Flagship Cinemas: This East-Coast-based company will not leave you unsatisfied on National Popcorn Day. Guests will recieve free refills on their Premium Popcorn Pails. If that wasn't enough, Flagship Cinemas will also have some special giveaways on their social pages. Rumor has it, the grand prize winner earns free popcorn for a year!

FunTime Cinemas: Guests who visit on this special Thursday can purchase a large popcorn, in a themed movie bucket, for just $3. The buckets can be brought back to any location until Feb. 28 for discounted refills. Additionally, each location will have a different themed bucket.

Landmark Theatres: If you're down in the Philadelphia area, Landmark Theatres is offering a free popcorn with any purchase. Show this image on their website at the concession stand and the deal is yours!

Midtown Cinema: This independent art house cinema will also be getting in on the popcorn fun. Any ticket bought on this day at their one and only location in Harrisburg will receive a free small popcorn.

Penn Cinema: With two theaters in Pennsylvania, Penn Cinema isn't missing out on this exciting day. All popcorn will be 50% off all day long for guests to enjoy.

Regal: This movie theater chain is celebrating National Popcorn Day with 50% off of any size. Yes, even the giant buckets!