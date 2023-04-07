It was all about food and fun on Independence day in Luzerne County

Thousands gathered at Kirby Park for the Wilkes Barre old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — People were flipping out for the Wilkes-Barre Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.

Vendors lined the main walkway through Kirby park offering up Chicken Kebabs, piping hot French fries and for those with a sweet tooth Joes Mini Donuts had you covered.

"Our donuts are really good, they're homemade, they are fresh, they pop right off the hopper there and our Pierogies are hand pinched," said Joe Stanavage one of the many food vendors at the park. "we don't skip any corners for the most part and we enjoy bringing our product to the people."

When the food was finished the kids went off to the amusement park rides while the parents headed over to the main stage for live music.

For Dayshawn Vilbrun, the holiday was all about making memories with one of the newest members of his family.

"This is my one year old Brooklyn," said Vilbrun. "This is her first time coming here."

Vilbrun got to the park early for the fireworks show he says is unlike any other.

"Best seat in the house honestly, we got front row seats to the fireworks at night, get to see everything perfect," said Vilbrun.

Across the field, Nicole Buchman and friends say no matter who you are there is something at the celebration for everyone.

Fun wise it's definitely a great group gathering," said Buchman who has been coming to the celebration for over a decade. "I mean people come we listen to music together. It's fun you're going to have a good time to come here."