Wegmans recalls some pre-cut fruit due to listeria contamination

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans is announcing they are recalling Wegmans brand pre-cut fruit due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The store provided a list of products that are listed under the recall. Here's how to identify if you have a recalled item.
- Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks 10 oz
Codes: Best By 3/15, 3/18, 3/20/, 3/22
UPC: 7789020906, 77890133497
- Wegmans Brand FYFGA Small Watermelon Hearts 24 oz
Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23
UPC: 7789010030, 7789093809
- Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks Family Pack 32 oz
Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23
UPC: 7789024661, 7789025238
- Wegmans Brand FYFGA Pineapple Spears Family Pack 32 oz
Codes: Best By 3/17, 3/20, 3/22, 3/24
UPC: 7789025184
- Wegmans Brand FYFGA Cantaloupe Spears Family Pack 32 oz
Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23
UPC: 7789026057
- Wegmans Brand FYFGA Melon Trio Family Pack 32 oz
Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23
UPC: 7789030568, 7789049552
If you have one of the above products, you can return it to customer service for a full refund.
Wegmans says not all pre-cut fruit is affected. If your product has an 8-digit code underneath the best by date as follows: 02101XXX that denotes that package is unaffected by this recall and is safe to consume.
If you need more information, or have any questions, you can contact Wegmans at: 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM.