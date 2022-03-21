Wegmans recalls some pre-cut fruit due to listeria contamination

If you have one of the above products, you can return it to customer service for a full refund.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans is announcing they are recalling Wegmans brand pre-cut fruit due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The store provided a list of products that are listed under the recall. Here's how to identify if you have a recalled item.

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks 10 oz

Codes: Best By 3/15, 3/18, 3/20/, 3/22

UPC: 7789020906, 77890133497

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789010030, 7789093809

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789024661, 7789025238

Codes: Best By 3/17, 3/20, 3/22, 3/24

UPC: 7789025184

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789026057

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789030568, 7789049552

Wegmans says not all pre-cut fruit is affected. If your product has an 8-digit code underneath the best by date as follows: 02101XXX that denotes that package is unaffected by this recall and is safe to consume.