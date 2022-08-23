Tröegs teams up with Wigle Whiskey to release Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey

The "twice-barreled" spirit is aged for four years in oak barrels, then transferred to barrels that once housed Tröegs Freaky Peach Pennsylvania Sour Ale.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing has teamed up with Wigle Whiskey for the release of Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey, a "twice-barreled" spirit to help sip your way through the rest of the summer.

Pennsylvania Peach starts with Wigle’s made-from-scratch whiskey distilled from regionally-grown organic wheat grain. For this “twice-barreled” spirit, Wigle aged the whiskey in new charred oak barrels for four years, then transferred it to barrels that once housed Tröegs Freaky Peach Pennsylvania Sour Ale.

After resting for nearly three months, the whiskey was steeped with 220 pounds of dried peaches and apricots.

The result carries notes of fresh peach, papaya, dark caramel, and a hint of nutmeg, Tröegs said.

“What a joy to create a unique spirit unlike anything else in the state,” Rachel Bateman, new product development project manager at Wigle said in a statement. “We are so proud of how this year’s batch turned out!”

“The folks at Wigle are super-nice,” Tröegs Brewmaster and co-founding brother, John Trogner said in a statement as well. “I like their creative culture and that they’re making great-tasting spirits with Pennsylvania ingredients. You can’t get much better than that!”

As with the previous year’s release, $1 from each bottle sold will benefit Feeding Pennsylvania and its mission of connecting food-insecure Pennsylvanians with surplus from local farms.

Pennsylvania Peach is available in 375mL bottles starting Aug. 25. It can be ordered for pick-up in Pittsburgh at either Wigle Whiskey location or purchased during a special pop-up event at Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey on Sept. 1.