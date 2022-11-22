Here's the most-unique Thanksgiving stuffing recipe search in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends

As Thanksgiving approaches, many Pennsylvanians are going to Google to find recipes for...stuffing with raisins? REALLY???

YORK, Pa. — We're just days away from Thanksgiving, and menus are being finalized across the nation as Turkey Day approaches.

For those who go the traditional turkey-centric route for their Thanksgiving meal, the most-popular side dish is generally the stuffing (or dressing, depending on what part of the country you're in).

But there are dozens of varieties of stuffing to choose from. And, depending on where you're located, there are some undeniable trends.

Google Trends recently unveiled a map of the year's most-uniquely searched Thanksgiving stuffing recipes in each state.

According to the data, meat-based stuffings (mainly some variant of sausage) lead the way in 17 states, while cornbread stuffing is the side dish of choice in 15 states -- mainly across the South.

What's the most-unique variant here in Pennsylvania? According to Google Trends, the answer is "stuffing with raisins" -- a choice that may offend the sensibilities of readers with Pennsylvania Dutch ancestry.

"Stuffing with raisins" is so unique, Pennsylvania is the only state in the union where it appears.

The only other state to search for a fruit-based stuffing is Washington, where the search term "stuffing with apples" shows up on the Google Trends map. Although Oklahoma's choice, "Red Jell-o stuffing," is...certainly a choice. (Seriously, Okies, can we talk?)

Here’s the full list of uniquely searched stuffings from each state, according to Google Trends:

Alabama: Cornbread dressing

Alaska: Sausage stuffing

Arizona: Turkey stuffing

Arkansas: Cornbread dressing

California: Turkey stuffing

Colorado: Sausage cornbread stuffing

Connecticut: Turkey fruit stuffing

Delaware: Ground sausage stuffing

Florida: Cornbread stuffing

Georgia: Cornbread dressing

Hawaii: Jalapeno cheese stuffing

Idaho: Italian sausage stuffing

Illinois: Sage dressing

Indiana: Cranberry stuffing

Iowa: Cornbread stuffing

Kansas: Oyster stuffing

Kentucky: Soul food stuffing

Louisiana: Cornbread dressing

Maine: Cornbread stuffing

Maryland: Turkey stuffing

Massachusetts: Sausage stuffing

Michigan: Cornbread dressing

Minnesota: Cornmeal dressing

Mississippi: Cornbread dressing

Missouri: Oyster dressing

Montana: Herb andouille sausage sage stuffing

Nebraska: Italian stuffing

Nevada: Stuffing wrapped in bacon

New Hampshire: Turkey stuffing

New Jersey: Italian dressing

New Mexico: Cornbread dressing

New York: Sausage stuffing

North Carolina: Sausage dressing

North Dakota: Keto cauliflower stuffing

Ohio: Cornbread stuffing

Oklahoma: Red Jell-O stuffing

Oregon: Cornbread dressing

Pennsylvania: Stuffing with raisins

Rhode Island: French dressing

South Carolina: Oyster dressing

South Dakota: Sausage stuffing

Tennessee: Cornbread dressing

Texas: Cornbread dressing

Utah: Stuffing with Greek yogurt

Vermont: Sage dressing

Virginia: Sausage stuffing

Washington: Stuffing with apples

Washington D.C.: Country bread stuffing

West Virginia: Cornbread dressing

Wisconsin: Turkey stuffing

Wyoming: Savory herb stuffing