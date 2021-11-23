Sheetz is bringing back its popular donut-flavored beer for the holidays

"Project Happy Hole-idayz," made in collaboration with Wicked Weed Brewing Company, will be back on the shelves for a limited time starting Friday, Sheetz said.

The Mid-Atlantic retailer said its donut-flavored beer, "Project Happy Hole-idayz" will be back on its shelves for a limited time, beginning later this week.

Brewed with one pound per barrel of the brand’s Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut holes, Sheetz first unveiled this limited-edition craft beer to the public last Black Friday.



Project Happy Hole-idayz will go on sale to the public at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sheetz said.

The beer will be available at 261 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

Project Happy Hole-idayz is brewed in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing Company.



"Brewed with vanilla donut holes, this beer is a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey, and malted barley," Sheetz said in a press release. "Four packs of 16-oz cans of Project Happy Hole-idayz will retail for only $7.99.

"Project Happy Hole-idayz is a limited-edition beer and will not be restocked once sold out."



Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age.