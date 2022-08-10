Sheetz announces limited-time donut that's out of this world

The galactic donuts will be available now through Aug. 15. Each store will have 6-12 donuts daily, and- just like the meteor shower- they'll be gone quickly!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Coinciding with the Perseid meteor shower, Sheetz announced a limited-time donut that's out of this world!

Available now through Aug. 15, the galactic donut is being sold at all 659 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina.

The donuts retail between $1.59 to $1.69 based on location.

Each store will have a daily supply of 6-12 donuts and once the supply runs out, they won't be restocked until the following day.