Here are some cocktail recipes for National Pennsylvania Day, with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — July 20 is National Pennsylvania Day, a day that commemorates the second state to join the Union.
And what better way to celebrate than with a cold, refreshing cocktail, especially during this heat wave?
Nate Snelbaker, wine specialist, joined FOX43 on July 19 to offer a few drink suggestions for the occasion.
Check out the recipes above and below.
Tequila Sunrise
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces, Appalachian Craft Spirits Blue Agave Spirit 80 Proof Tequila (Made in Pa., Mechanicsburg)
- Orange juice
- 2 dashes, grenadine
- 1 slice, orange
- 1 Maraschino cherry
Directions
- Pour the tequila into a highball glass with ice, and top with orange juice. Stir.
- Add grenadine by tilting the glass and pouring two dashes down the side of the glass very quickly. The grenadine should go straight to the bottom and then rise up slowly through the drink.
- Garnish with the cherry and orange and serve.
French 75
Ingredients:
- 3 ounces, sparkling wine
- 1 ounce, Bluecoat Elderflower Dry Gin (Made in Pa., Philadelphia)
- ½ ounce, fresh lemon juice
- ½ ounce, honey
- 1 lemon twist
Directions
- Add the first four ingredients to a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously for 15 seconds.
- Strain into a champagne flute.
- Garnish with the lemon twist.
Daiquiri
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ ounces, light rum (recommend using Made in Pa., Philadelphia) option Jacquin's White Rum 80 Proof)
- Juice of ½ lime
- 1 teaspoon, powdered sugar
- 1 cup, crushed ice (optional)
Directions
- Shake all of the ingredients with ice.
- Strain into a cocktail glass and serve.
- For a frozen daiquiri, combine all of the ingredients with ice in a blender. Blend well at high speed.