The giveaway is part of the beer company's promotion of its limited-edition vintage cans, which mark Natural Light's 45th birthday.

ST. LOUIS — Natural Light has come up with a unique way to mark its 45th birthday.

To celebrate its 45th year -- and the launch of the throwback vintage cans it is using to mark the occasion -- Natural Light will pay its fans to get a mullet haircut, and will send them free beer every month for as long as they keep the iconic hairstyle.

The mullet has made something of a comeback recently, rising in popularity amongst both celebrities and Gen Zers (ages 21-27), the beer company said.

The mullet was even the most searched hairstyle of 2021, with over 15.5 million searches – a 142% increase over the previous year, according to Cosmetify, a website that tracks the latest hairstyle trends.

“The mullet might be returning, but true Natty Fans know it never really went out of style," said Daniel Blake, Group VP, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch, in a press release. "That’s why we want to make it easier than ever for fans to celebrate this iconic look. And though this hairdo has stood the test of time, these Natural Light Vintage Cans are limited edition -- so be sure to grab them before they're gone!”

For the chance to get your mullet haircut covered by Natty and score a case of Vintage Cans, all you need to do is:

Between now and March 31, post of photo of yourself with your mullet haircut to social media using #NattyVintage and #sweeps