Reese’s unveils Thanksgiving Pie, the largest Peanut Butter Cup to date

HERSHEY, Pa. — This Thanksgiving, Reese's is giving the traditional pie an upgrade.

Reese's unveiled a super-sized peanut butter cup for the holiday season. The largest Peanut Butter Cup ever sold by the company.

Reese's Thanksgiving Pie is 9-inches in diameter and weighs in at a whopping 3.25 pounds.

Let's face it, homemade pies are great, but a giant Reese's Peanut Butter Cup is better.

"When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert," said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's. "At Reese's, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later."

Reese's Thanksgiving Pie had a limited run of just 3,000, which quickly sold out despite the equally hefty $44.99 price tag.

Still have your heart set on a massive peanut butter cup pie this Thanksgiving? You can find some DIY giant peanut butter cup recipes online, including this one from Tasty.com.

You can also get your chocolate peanut butter fix with this recipe from It Is A Keeper's, Christina Hitchcock.