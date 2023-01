For those interested in trying a cotton candy, chocolate hazelnut or salted caramel Hershey's Ice Cream Shoppe Bar, the wait is over!

HERSHEY, Pa. — Fans of Hershey's chocolate bars have a reason to celebrate!

Hershey's Chocolate World announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, three new flavors for their Hershey's Ice Cream Shoppe Bars.

The new flavors are cotton candy, chocolate hazelnut and salted caramel.

They can be found exclusively on the shelves of Hershey Chocolate World.

Count 'em...now SIX flavors of HERSHEY'S Ice Cream Shoppe Bars, including the NEW cotton candy, chocolate hazelnut and salted caramel. Exclusively on our shelves. Posted by Hershey's Chocolate World on Wednesday, January 11, 2023