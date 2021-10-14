Heinz is offering limited-edition bottles of "Tomato Blood" ketchup for Halloween.

The condiment company says it's the perfect accessory for scary Halloween costume needs.

PITTSBURGH — Heinz is offering a limited edition bottle of "Tomato Blood" ketchup -- and says it's the perfect accessory for scary Halloween costume needs.

The Pittsburgh-based condiment company is even offering a Tomato Blood Costume Kit, which features "everything you need to create the perfect blood Halloween costume."

The costume kit comes with a full bottle of "Tomato Blood" ketchup, a makeup palette, a sponge, a dropper, a tattoo sheet, vampire teeth, spooky eyelashes, and more.

For the creatively challenged, Heinz even offers pre-made costumes on its Heinz Halloween website -- in both adult and kid sizes. You can choose between the Bloody Mummy, the Bloody Mad Scientist, the Bloody Pirate, or the Bloody Corpse Bride (the "Bloody Tomato" ketchup is sold separately).