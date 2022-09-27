Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals

National Coffee Day is celebrated on Sept. 29. Here's where to find the best deals.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Retailers around the nation are celebrating coffee on Sept. 29, also known as National Coffee Day.

Although the exact roots of coffee are hotly debated, the National Coffee Association trace the beverage's origins back to as early as the 1400s.

Celebrate the discovery over 600 years later by enjoying a discounted cup of joe from your favorite café.

Duck Donuts

Visiting guests at Duck Donuts can enjoy a free, medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of a donut.

As an extra thank you, in-shop guests will also receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase for their next visit, which expires Oct. 31.

Those ordering online can use the code COFFEEDAY at checkout to receive the offer.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' Perks members can enjoy a free hot or iced medium coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day.

To redeem the offer, scan your loyalty ID at checkout, order ahead on the Dunkin’ app, or pay with an enrolled Dunkin’ card.

Not a member of the Dunkin' loyalty program? Sign up here.

Maple Donuts

On National Coffee Day, customers will receive a free coffee, whether they enjoy it in one of the four York locations or decide to take it on the road with them.

Starting Oct. 1, the local chain will be offering $1 any size coffee and $2 off a dozen donuts.

Sheetz

The convenience chain will offer customers a free cold brew coffee with the purchase of any in-store item.

The promotion can be redeemed through the Sheetz app and is valid for any size at all Sheetz locations. To get the offer, sign up for rewards here.

Rutter's

Each VIP rewards member is eligible to receive one free regular coffee on Sept. 29. Join the program to claim your free coffee here.

