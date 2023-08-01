Around 7,000 bags of Doritos recalled in Pennsylvania

​The products covered by this recall were distributed at retail stores in Pennsylvania, as well as food service locations and vending machines.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of a limited number of 14.5 oz to 1 oz Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips.

The 7,000 bags of chips may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of illness should they consume these products, according to Frito-Lay.

Consumers would have been able to purchase these chips as early as June 29, 2023.

No other Frito-Lay or Doritos products, flavors, sizes or variety packs were recalled.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.