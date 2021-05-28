'Adapt & Overcome,' Veteran owned or operated breweries release new IPA for Memorial Day weekend

The beer will be located 20 breweries across Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some veteran owned or operated breweries in Pennsylvania will a release a new beer this weekend ahead of Memorial Day. This is the second year, veteran owned or operated breweries in PA have teamed up together to create and brew a special beer for Memorial Day. The proceeds from the beer will go to the Pennsylvania Veterans Foundation, which provides support to veterans and their families.

Beginning today, Friday May 28th, 'Adapt and Overcome,' a hazy session IPA will be on tap at 20 veteran owned or operated breweries in PA. Those breweries came together to come up with the recipe for the beer and then two breweries were selected to brew it.

GearHouse Brewing Company in Chambersburg was one of the two tasked with brewing the beer. FOX43 spoke with David Kozloski, head brewer and co-founder of GearHouse Brewing Company and also a veteran. He told FOX43 about what it's like to participate in this project with other veteran owned or operated breweries and the comradery they have.

"The networking we have within the brewing industry is very similar to that in the military, that amongst our colleagues exists really strongly in our industry that you don't see across a lot of industries. With that, the networking community and friendship, and friendly competitiveness allows other breweries to succeed or up and come."

Kozloski tells FOX43 the new beer is a very light drinkable IPA used with malt and hops from Pennsylvania and veteran owned companies. He describes it as a very light, somewhat citrusy, slightly hazy IPA, and it's not bitter.

The breweries you can purchase the beer on tap are:

• 2nd Story Brewing – Philadelphia

• Artifice Ales & Mead – Manheim

• Black Forest Brewery – Ephrata

• Cellar Works Brewing - Sarver

• Cox Brewing – Elizabethtown

• Deer Creek Malthouse – Glen Mills

• Downriver Brewing – Stroudsburg

• Eclipse Brewing – Sunbury

• Five Mountain Brewing – Shickshinny

• GearHouse Brewing – Chambersburg

• GEMS Farms Hops – Carlisle

• Hemauer Brewing – Mechanicsburg

• McAllister Brewing Co – North Wales

• Olde Bedford Brewing – Bedford

• Root Down Brewing – Phoenixville

• Seven Sirens Brewing – Bethlehem

• Stonebridge Brewing – Johnstown

• Tattered Flag Brewing – Middletown

• Ten7 Brewing – North Wales

• Whitehorse Brewing – Berlin