In 1915, the Pennsylvania legislature established a series of laws that fall under the umbrella of Workers Compensation. The laws are designed to assist works who have been injured or suffered a disease that occurred within the course and scope of your employment.

Benefits are usually paid by private insurance companies, the premiums paid by employers, and offer injured worker about two-thirds of their wage while injured.

Many employees often find themselves battling either their employer or the insurance carrier over Workers Compensation benefits. Common complaints are companies try to force a worker back to work before an injury has healed, benefits are denied or cut or injured workers are being sent from health care provider to health care provider by the company.

