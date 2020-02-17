If you are injured we can help you understand your rights.

Personal Injury is a broad category that covers just about any type of injury suffered by an individual. Auto accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, slip and fall cases, and nursing home abuse are just a few examples of Personal Injury cases. There are also many other cases that fall under the category of Personal Injury.

If you are injured and need legal representation, it is important you choose a law firm or a lawyer with knowledge of Personal Injury Law, and experience with the type of case you wish to bring.

Ask potential lawyers about their background in the practice area in which you need assistance.

Lenahan & Dempsey is a regional law firm with offices throughout Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. The firm was founded over 50 years ago and practices Personal Injury Law in local and federal courts. Lenahan & Dempsey offers hospital visits, in-home visits as well as in-office meetings and telephone contact.

Never Sign Anything

If an insurance company tries to pressure you into signing a document, refuse to do so without first having the documents reviewed by your legal counsel. You may be signing away important rights.

Call Or Email For A Free Consultation:

If you have been injured in a Slip & Fall, or have a question regarding your rights call Lenahan & Dempsey at 1-888-LENAHAN (1-888-536-2426) or email us by filling out the form on the right of this page.