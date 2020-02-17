How to handle an insurance claim

Do not sign anything until you read these tips.

Insurance companies frequently either deny cases outright or offer small sums of money to seriously injured people in hopes they will go away. If you have been seriously injured and the insurance company wants to deny your claim and deny your rights, you may need a lawyer.

Attorney Timothy Lenahan of the law firm of Lenahan & Dempsey, P.C. has written extensively in legal journals about these types of cases and worked with other law firms across the state teaching them the nuances of fighting bad faith on the part of insurance companies. Bad faith cases can be brought by individuals as well as commercial businesses against insurance companies.

Never Sign Anything

The most important thing to remember when you find yourself involved in an Insurance Bad Faith action is to never sign any document from an insurance company or go for any test at the request of an insurance company until you have spoken to a lawyer at Lenahan & Dempsey. In signing insurance documents or undergoing testing, you may be waiving certain legal rights.

The best time to consult a lawyer on an case involving an insurance company is before the insurance company has the opportunity to delay or deny your legitimate claim.

