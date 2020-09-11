De-Risking Your Retirement

Anticipating Retirement During Changing Times

Today, more than 60 percent of married households with children have two income earners (2). Yet many still struggle to make ends meet. That makes it difficult to save for both the exponentially rising cost of college and retirement. With fewer children in subsequent generations to contribute to the economy and bolster Social Security and Medicare programs, there may be fewer resources available to support the number of older adults in the future. (3)

It’s worth remembering that 2019 began with the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.(4) On top of that challenging start to the year, some economists and media pundits have been suggesting we may be headed for a recession in the future.(5) If you’d like to learn more about how risk can affect your retirement, watch our video at www.deriskretirement.com.

One strategy for retirement income planning during uncertain times is to create multiple income streams. For example, you could purchase an annuity contract for an insurer-guaranteed stream of lifetime income. In one recent report, several Brookings Institution fellows noted, “For many people, acquiring an appropriately consumer protective and reasonably priced income annuity with at least a portion of their savings will still be the best choice for retirement income, and for many others it will play a key role in a broader post-retirement financial strategy.” (6)

Guarantees and protections provided by annuities are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurer.

We are an independent firm helping individuals create retirement strategies using a variety of insurance products to custom suit their needs and objectives. This material is intended to provide general information to help you understand basic retirement income strategies and should not be construed as financial advice.