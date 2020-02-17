Car accidents are among the most common lawsuits.

You may be covered for damages in some cases by your own insurance and/or the insurance of the driver who hit you and caused the accident.

Under Pennsylvania law, if you are involved in a car accident, there is normally a two (2) year time limit to bring a law suit. However the time to properly plan for a lawsuit when you have been injured is immediately following the accident. Witnesses have to be contacted and interviewed, accident scenes need to be measured and photographed, experts may need to be consulted. It is important to contact an attorney as soon as possible following an accident where you have been injured.

Car accident cases can be complicated. You may be covered for damages in some cases by your own insurance and/or the insurance of the driver who hit you and caused the accident.

Full/Limited Tort

Other factors that come into play are the Full or Limited Tort Option you have chosen for your auto insurance. If you have a "full tort" option on your insurance policy, you can sue for any losses or damages you suffered in an accident. If you choose the "limited tort" option, you cannot sue for damages for your injuries other than medical expenses or wage losses which were not covered by insurance.

Many motorists choose Limited Tort to save a few dollars on their policy premium, only to find they cannot collect full damages if they are injured. Most attorneys strongly suggest you choose Full Tort as your insurance coverage option to protect yourself in the event of an accident.

Drunk Drivers/Impaired Drivers

Drunk Driver and Impaired Drivers can cause serious accidents. If you have been injured by a drunk or impaired driver, you need to take immediate steps to protect your rights. The time to contact a lawyer when you have been injured by a drunk or impaired driver is as soon as possible following the accident. Your lawyer may need to gather physical evidence from the accident scene and follow developments in any criminal action the drunk or impaired driver may face.

Call Or Email For A Free Consultation:

If you have been injured in a Slip & Fall, or have a question regarding your rights call Lenahan & Dempsey at 1-888-LENAHAN (1-888-536-2426) or email us by filling out the form on the right of this page.