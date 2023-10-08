Zeus: casualty of the standoff

Local SPCA looks to find a roughly one year old pup a new home after owner was arrested after a standoff.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is Zeus, the roughly one year old pup has been exploring his new temporary home at Hillside SPCA near Pottsville, after Police were forced to enter his old one.

"My understanding was that there were a couple of flash bangs and teargas, and then somebody had mentioned pepper spray as well," said Dana Mansell, a Humane Officer with Hillside SPCA. "Touching him when he first came out of the house, and he was in the car. My eyes were burning, which indicated to me that the teargas was, you know, was obviously on him."

Zeus was the innocent bystander in the home of John Liptok who earlier this week was arrested by police after a several hour standoff at his home on West Norwegian Street.

"Well, the family contacted hillside after the incident that they had had at their home, and their concern was for the dog at that point as well with everything else going on they were concerned about his well-being," said Mansell.

Having been in a similar situation before, what Mansell thought she was going to see turned out to be the complete opposite.

"When they first brought them out to me, they didn't even come out of the house like a lot of times I come out with a lot of trepidation," said Mansell. "He came out and was like I'm free."

The excited pup was brought to the Hillside SPCA after receiving a clean bill of health.

Mansell says the next step is finding Zeus a home. Something she says shouldn't be a problem.