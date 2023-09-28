Game wardens successfully rescue an entangled elk

Pennsylvania Game Commission officials and biologists were able to help the bull elk by untangling its huge antlers.

SINNEMAHONING, Pa. — A big bull elk in north central Pennsylvania found itself tangled up in trouble. Its massive antlers got stuck in TV cable wires.

It happened Tuesday in Sinnemahoning, Cameron County, west of Renovo.

Pennsylvania Game Commission game wardens and an elk biologist sedated the bull while they cut that tangled mess out of those antlers.

An elk entangled in a telephone wire was freed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 26. A 6x6 bull elk... Posted by Pennsylvania Game Commission on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

They say the elk appeared to be fine afterward.

Elk like these roam free and wild in Elk, Cameron, Clinton, and Clearfield Counties.

You may catch a glimpse of the herd on PA Game Elk Cam at the Elk County Visitor Center in Benezette.