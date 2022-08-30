$300,000 pledged to train future Pennsylvania farmers

PASA will partner with six farmer training programs to support the needs of training five pre-apprentices annually for three years.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly $300,000 is being used to train apprentices to meet the demand for locally grown vegetables in Pennsylvania.

The funding is being used to help PASA Sustainable Agriculture enhance its diversified vegetable pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs.

State government leaders announced the program at a farm in Perry County today.

The apprenticeship programs help keep agriculture at the forefront of Pennsylvania's economy.

"We need farmers. And that this could be an opportunity for someone who wants to work with their hands [and] be outside. Who is looking for an alternative career," said Assistance Program Associate Lisa Miskelly.