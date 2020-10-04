Students offer each other support in crisis

An Abington Heights senior helps develop a website for students by the students.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A high school student in Lackawanna County says he wants others like him to know they arere not alone during this health crisis.

Dan Cummins is a high school senior at Abington Heights.

He's missing the end of the year during this health crisis, but he said he wanted to turn a negative situation into a positive one.

"At first obviously was a lot of grief over the year and thought about senior rec day and prom and graduation, things that may not end up happening now," explained Cummins. "I think we're part of this big historical event, and we just kind of have to make the most of it and make the most of our year."

Cummins joined forces with some other high school seniors all over the country to build a website: COVID Student Resources.

There, other students can get academic resources, learn more about coronavirus, and connect with each other, vent their frustrations about what's happening in the world around them.

"We also have a place for students to kind of wind down and know that they're being supported, we have a list of things to do," added Cummins. "We have a Google forum where students can go on and vent about this crisis because there's so much pent up emotion."

Dan and those other students say their motto during this time is coronavirus may have disrupted their senior year, but 'it won't mess with their future.'