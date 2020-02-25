State launches new websites to help voters this election year

There are 67 new websites -- one for each county. They're designed to help voters learn about their county's voting system and how to use it.

The state has launched dozens of new websites to help voters this election year, and it's never been done before.

Those websites are specific to the 67 counties in the state.

So, people living in Luzerne County have their very own site.

If they go to it, they will find specific voting instructions.

"I think that's a good idea, definitely. It will help everybody and make it a whole lot easier," said Robert Swartwood of Wilkes-Barre.

The webpages include videos, pictures, and contact information for county election offices.

It's a big year with the presidential election, and there are voting changes in the Keystone State, including the mail-in-ballot vote.

State officials said they want people to feel prepared.

"A lot of people I feel as though they don't know how to go to vote. Not your regular voters that vote all the time but people, maybe first-time voters. I think it would be real, real helpful," said Joey Sutton of Wilkes-Barre.

State leaders said the changes to voting will make things more accessible and more secure, too. Those are also explained on those 67 websites.

"Of course you should do some research before you vote. It's an easy way to educate people how to vote. There are a lot of people who don't know how to do it," said Mohammad Elgharifi of Wilkes-Barre.

Voting by mail-in ballot is a new option for people in the Keystone State.