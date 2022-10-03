Raise the Region fundraiser underway

A big event aimed at helping to create more vibrant communities in central Pennsylvania is underway.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A two-day fundraiser in central Pennsylvania is officially underway.

It's called Raise the Region. It collects donations for non-profits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey was in the Bloomsburg area Thursday with more on the cause is helping more than 300 area nonprofits.

Last year, the online fundraiser brought in more than $2 million for community organizations.

The 30-hour event runs through Thursday, March 10, at 11:59 p.m.

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships play an important role in the fundraising campaign. The company donates $150,000 in stretch funds, which help donations go farther.

Raise the Region is organized by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).