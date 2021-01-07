Is your ride road trip ready for the Fourth of July weekend?

A year with little travel means millions are itching for a road trip. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlights what to look for before that long drive.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After a year of little travel and now with more mask mandates lifting, including Pennsylvania's, many families are ready for a road trip this fourth of July weekend.

But if you haven't driven your car on long trips over the past several months, what things should you check and look out for before hitting the highway?

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey tackled those topics and more with the team at Jack Williams Tire & Auto Service Centers at their location in Mountain Top on Thursday. Jack Williams is also a corporate sponsor of WNEP-TV's Ryan's Run campaign.

Summer Maintenance Checklist

Head here to see a helpful checklist from Jack Williams to get your vehicle road-trip-ready.

Mobile Car Tune-Ups

Because more people are looking to spend more time packing and preparing for their summer vacations and road trips, Jack Williams has recently seen an uptick in their mobile tire changing and repair fleet known as "Jack Mobile." Click here to learn more.

Careers Growing in Automotive

With more people planning to travel in the U.S. this year, post-pandemic, it's led to more car repairs. To help meet the growing demand for tire and auto technicians, Jack Williams has recently rolled out a new program. The goal is to provide training and serve as a guide/career path in the auto industry. Head here to learn more about jobs. For more information regarding the new career training program, contact jobs@jwtire.com.

AAA Travel Stats For the Holiday Weekend

AAA predicts that more than 47-million Americans will mark this weekend with a little Independence Day Getaway. 43.6 million of those folks are expected to travel by car.

AAA also reports that travel is expected to increase 40% compared to last July 4, reaching the second-highest travel volume on record.

Ryan also shared other driving tips from AAA and car care tips/checklist that may help you with that long journey.

Top Destinations

Courtesy of AAA

AAA Travel booking data also indicate a strong travel recovery for summer. Theme parks in Orlando and southern California, as well destinations including Denver, Las Vegas, and Seattle, are topping the list of Independence Day destinations this year.

Top Independence Day Travel Destinations:

Orlando, FL Anaheim, CA Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV Seattle, WA Chicago, IL New York, NY Atlanta, GA Boston, MA Kahului, Maui, HI