Looking to punch up your homemade pasta, pizza, or pastries? A free Italian cooking program in Columbia County could help.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Our area is known for having a passion for Italian food. And if you love this type of cuisine, but aren't really great at cooking it, a free program in the Bloomsburg area could help.

It's called "Cucina Casalinga," AKA a "Homestyle Italian Cooking Class."

The free program is really geared toward kids ages 12+ and their parents.

The cooking classes are taught by Chiara Menini Whitmoyer, who also is a volunteer instructor at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Due to the pandemic last year, Chiara hosted these courses online called "cooking in quarantine."

In-person lessons are back this year!

What To Expect:

Learn how to make traditional homestyle Italian food with Chiara Menini Whitmoyer from the Veneto region of Italy.

Chiara stresses that Italian foods can be simple and usually involves only four to eight ingredients at any one time.

The secret to great Italian cooking is the quality of the food, not the complexity of it.

How To Sign Up:

To get involved in the traditional Italian food classes, pre-registration is required. Click here to sign up! Spots are limited. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Although the classes are free, donations to the nonprofit, the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, are welcome. The museum in Columbia County is helping to spearhead the program.

Course Location, Times & Dates:

The free Italian cooking classes take place at Forest and Field Demo Kitchen - at 1072 Alliance Park Dr., Bloomsburg, PA. The actual cooking classes do not happen at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum.

The free classes run every Wednesday, starting next week, on September 15. They continue through October 13.

Class run from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Schedule of Cooking Classes: