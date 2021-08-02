Reasons to smile: Tunkhannock native hits the highway for life-changing trip with her furry friend in tow

Many are continuing to thrive working remotely and even using that as a way to cross off a bucket list adventure. That includes one woman who grew up in our area.

Working remotely became almost a revolution of sorts during the pandemic. Many are continuing to thrive at it and even using working from home as a way to cross off a bucket list adventure.

That includes one woman who grew up in our area and did something many of us have only dreamed of.

When the pandemic hit, Kari Johnson of Wyoming County knew if she was ever going to live her dream, the time was now.

She picked up her life, her dog, her job and hit the road to travel the country!

It’s a journey of self-discovery and so much more! All possible with a trip of a lifetime for Kari Johnson and her furry best friend.

"That would be Milo, my 75-pound pit bull. And the only reason I think my mother let me go on this trip," Kari said.

Right now, Kari is traveling in the state of Wyoming. Her bucket list trip all began in July 2020 when she headed out west to help care for an injured friend.

"I bought a camper when I was out here visiting last year and started remodeling it here," Kari said.

When the camper was roadworthy, Kari headed east.

That trip to build her mobile dream home eventually led Kari back to where she grew up, here in the Tunkhannock area.

"I said it was only going to be there a month," Kari said.

That month in Tunkhannock turned into 76 days. But it did lead to a mega makeover of Kari’s travel trailer.

"I bought it for three thousand dollars and probably another three thousand into it," Kari said.

Kari’s stepdad helped her convert the camper into a dream home and workspace.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey asked Kari about people's reactions to her plans.

"My stepdad and I have always talked about [it], so he was super excited. My mom says that I have given her way too many gray hairs and shortened her lifespan because she worries too much. But it's been going really well," Kari said.

'Going well' because this former nanny of 20 years, turned metalsmith, AKA, a jewelry maker, found a way to both live and work out of an 18-foot space.

"I didn't have to be at a physical location anymore," Kari said. "I sell everything online and other local retailers around the country."

Kari shared some photos of her stops.

"So now I just travel the country looking for inspiration," she said.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey asked Kari about the coolest places she was able to see while touring the country.

"I absolutely fell in love with Sedona. It's one of my favorite places; being able to see the Grand Canyon was amazing. Sleeping on beaches in Texas, literally with my trailer parked on the beach, was amazing. I didn't want to leave there. But everywhere, walking down streets in New Orleans, it's all been amazing. Oh, Charleston. I love Charleston, too," Kari said.

Ryan also asked Kari what she learned about herself and other people while traveling.

"You learn a lot about yourself and what you can handle," Kari said. "I am 40. I am discovering life at the age of 40. That's amazing."

Kari also talked about what her trip meant to her.

"It's the journey of a lifetime, and I'm so, so amazed that I get to do that. I could cry; it's awesome," she said.

A journey turned life-changing trip made possible through the love and support of Kari’s family in our area and her four-legged best friend.

As for how long Kari will keep touring the country, she says she’s not too sure because eventually, she does want to settle down and maybe explore other careers that have better retirement packages, like a travel nurse or travel stenographer.

Kari does admit it can be tough to focus and make her jewelry in her travel trailer when there are so many amazing sights in America to see.

How to connect with Kari:

To learn more about Kari's metalsmith work, head here to connect with her website.

Her email is kari@aosmetals.com.