Reasons to smile: The power of music brings one Northumberland County family closer together

A trio from Shamokin talks about how music in their family hits all the right notes.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — From helping someone living with Parkinson's disease to picking us up when we’re down, the power of music is truly endless.

For one talented trio from Shamokin, music has been the thread woven through their family for generations, only making their bond even stronger.

Ryan tracked down this family from the Shamokin area after someone shared their photo and story on Facebook. Quite the reason to smile with three generations of musicians sharing a stage and their love of music with so many in our area.

The power of music: it can lift us up, ease heartache, and bring people from all walks of life together.

And for three generations of musicians from Northumberland County, it’s helped create a bond like no other.

"I don't know a family that's closer than we are. And I think the music has a lot to do with that," Amanda Krebs said.

Phil Krebs talked about making music with his family.

"This is like a dream come true, actually. Never in my life did I ever dreamed that someday I would have a band, and my daughter and granddaughter would be joining me in that endeavor. So it's great. It keeps me going. It keeps me in it," Phil said.

Phil's granddaughter shares the same sentiment.

"It's really special because there are a lot of kids my age who don't have the privilege of being able to say that they can be involved in something as big as that. I love the ability to get up there and rock out next to my mom and my grandpa. Like that is just the coolest thing that I could do because it's just so many amazing memories," Samantha Stancavage said.

Memories that go back more than a decade for the now 16-year-old Samantha Stancavage of the Shamokin area. Sam started singing and learning how to play several instruments when she was just a young kiddo, all thanks to her grandfather, Phil, and mom, Amanda. Music lessons that run in the family.

"It's indescribable to know that I started at seven years old, sitting in my bedroom playing a guitar with my dad. And I'm 40 now, and we're still playing guitar together. You know, there's not many things in this world that can bring people together like music here. And it's truly an honor and one of the coolest things I've ever been able to do. And we make sure to let people know that we are a family when we're out playing because it's so important to us," Amanda said.

It's also why this trio chose to name their acoustic group Bloodline.

"The music that we play is just a huge spectrum. We take it back to the 70s, and then we're just to the 2000s. It's kind of all over the place," Samantha said.

Ryan asked Samantha what her friends think about her family's musical talents.

"I go to Shamokin Area High School, and a lot of my friends think it's super cool," Samantha said.

"She never ceases to amaze me. Every time I think, "Is she really going to pull this song off" she does it ten times better than I ever envisioned she would. Her talents are so amazing. And it just makes me so proud to be her mom," Amanda said.

The trio all agreed that while Phil is the best guitar player of the bunch, Samantha is the best singer.

"Can't lie, it's her," Amanda said.

Music, the medicine for our mind and soul, and the universal language that has the power to lift us all up and bring families together.

A power that Phil says, "that's my reason to smile here."

Some other fun facts: all three family members play multiple instruments.

Some other fun facts: all three family members play multiple instruments.

Amanda and Phil also play in other bands as well.