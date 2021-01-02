Reasons to Smile: the power of hugs

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey is introducing us to a woman from our area dubbed “the hug lady” who is sharing some safe and creative ways for us to feel that warmth.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It’s something you may have not even given much thought to, but hugging our friends or an elderly loved one in a nursing home is something so many of us haven’t done in months all because of the pandemic.

It’s a loss of touch, now reaching a year. Research shows hugs can lower stress, decrease anxiety and really calm us down.

This morning, as part of our Reasons To Smile segment, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey is introducing us to a woman from our area dubbed “the hug lady” who is sharing some safe and creative ways for us to still feel that warmth.

Virtual hugs. We’re all doing them now, but sometimes they’re just not enough, right?

A simple hug from our friends or loved ones is something a number of you say you miss, and while it could be months until we can hug it out with our friends, we can always keep the hope.

Not being able to hug your mother when she's in a nursing home like Beth’s mom in Williamsport is something so many in our area can relate to right now.

For Sheryl from Selinsgrove, it’s been almost a year since she’s hugged her son.

And then there’s this story from Carol Ann, the reality and sadness caused by Covid-19: not being able to hug her mom goodbye. And she’s not alone:

"An aunt of mine, a very dear family member, passed away from COVID just a couple of weeks ago, and to not be able to be with my family, to grieve, to embrace one another, to cry and hold one another is a real loss. And I think thousands of people are going through that right now. And it really creates difficulty as far as processing one's grief and feelings of sadness for sure," Vanessa White Fernandes said.

That feeling of loss is something Vanessa White Fernandes of Scranton hasn’t only experienced on a personal level, but she has seen it in her line of work as a licensed professional counselor. She’s also someone who has done her homework surrounding the power of hugs.

"I am the queen of Free Hugs in NEPA," White Fernandes said.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey asked White Fernandes when and why she decided to launch her campaign.

"I was feeling a need to connect with my community in a deeper way. It was also a social experiment. I started about five or six years ago. And the response has been overwhelming. I have kept doing it all these years, pre-pandemic, and have actually gone on three tours in the United States to kind of pass the word about the power of hugs," White Fernandes said.

A free and hidden power we have in all of us that psychological research shows can help the brain and body calm down in stressful situations or from overwhelming anxiety, panic, and shame. And while so many of us are longing to reach out our arms, the pandemic is preventing that. But Vanessa is finding ways to keep the faith and spread smiles.

"I did a thing this winter during the Christmas Lights Festival at Nay Aug, where I held up a sign that said free air hugs and cars going by dozens of cars, smiled, waved, beeped. So we can do air hugs, quote-unquote," White Fernandes said.

White Fernandes also talked about the benefits of weighted blankets.

"We can hug ourselves, literally wrap our arms around ourselves. That does bring some of the same physiological benefits. We could use a weighted blanket, which really can have that effect of the pressure on our bodies, or we can send virtual hugs to one another, which is just positive messages, affirmations," White Fernandes said.

And for those you can hug at home, AKA your quarantine crew, Vanessa says in this year we’ve literally “lost touch” with others, now is the time to really hug it out with those you can.

"I have a partner at home, a wife who I can hug daily several times a day. And we've upped that game, you know, throughout the pandemic," White Fernandes said.

"I would want to encourage people not to lose hope. But remember that if you need help, you should reach out. There are lots of resources out there. And in the meantime, I'm sending you a hug through the airwaves," White Fernandes said.

Virtual or not, it’s another reminder of how small acts of affection and kindness can still spread joy and give others a Reason To Smile.

Mental Health Resources