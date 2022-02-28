Reasons to smile: Mother-daughter duo’s act of kindness is now two years strong

What started as one kind act in April 2020 hasn't stopped for a family from Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — When the pandemic started around two years ago, there were so many positive movements in our area by so many people.

They are all tied into acts of kindness to help others in need.

While some of those fundraisers or activities may have fizzled out a bit as COVID cases continue to decline, a mother-daughter duo from Luzerne County has kept the ball rolling!

Ryan found the pair thanks to our family of viewers. Someone shared the story of Sheena & Sierra Warman on Ryan's Facebook page, and Newswatch 16 just had to learn more!

Their special cause started in April 2020.

The mother-daughter duo wanted to do something about it, so they launched a Facebook group called: "Wilkes-Barre: We're In This Together."

"We were just trying to build a network," Sheena said.

It was a network that ended up helping to collect all sorts of essential items for people in need. Things like clothes, shoes, household goods and then some!

"We started partnering with a lot of the nonprofits in the area," Sheena said.

Sierra shared a few of those groups: We help 'Dress for Success, Ruth's Place, the James Casey Halfway House.

The pair most recently helped fire victims at Genetti's Apartment Building which went up in flames last month.

In addition to helping people, the Warman family also found a way to help pets by making homemade dog toys. They cut up old t-shirts, created the toys, and donated them to their local SPCA.

As for Sierra, a high school junior, the whole project has also helped her grow as a Girl Scout.

Sierra wanted to give back to "Camp Louise." Not just by donating supplies but also by raising funds. Kathleen Lockman helps run the place.

She said, "We were a former Girl Scout camp that is in Shickshinny, Pennsylvania. We are open to all, anyone!"

Sierra helped raise money to help purchase life vests for the camp's boating area.

While many would agree the pandemic is winding down, the Warman family from Wilkes-Barre doesn't plan on stopping their mission to help others anytime soon, even though it is starting to get a little tricky on where to put all of the donations.

Ryan asked the mother-daughter duo: "where do you guys store all of this stuff?"

"Storage is a huge problem for us. So obviously, we started doing everything at home, and we're trying to keep up. I don't want to see the group fizzle out. I really think it's a good thing, and it's a good gap that we're bridging in the area," Sheena said.

It's a good thing that's given countless folks in need a Reason to Smile, and it's all thanks to a mother-daughter duo who never gave up on their Luzerne County community.

