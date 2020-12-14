Reasons to Smile: Your crazy cool Christmas collections

Whether they’ve been handed down through the family or a holiday hobby, our area’s crazy Christmas Collections are quite the reason to smile.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — We could all use a "Reason To Smile" after this year, right? And for so many of us, that starts at home.

Like being able to deck the halls with a little family heritage, whether it’s with nativity scenes or a crazy collection of nutcrackers.

It's something that’s managed to keep the holiday spirit alive in so many of our homes.

Many would agree 2020 has been nuts. But in the midst of “dreaming of sugar plums,” comes the crazy amazing Christmas collections our viewers shared with Newswatch 16 all to brighten the mood at home, one festive scene at a time.

After hearing from so many of you after this Facebook post, Newswatch 16 just had to track down a few of you to learn more about your Christmassy collections, including one from seven-year-old Owen Martin of Scranton.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey asked Owen where he got his nutcrackers.

"The Christmas Tree Shops, every year" Owen said.

And at seven years old, Owen and his family feel like they’re just getting warmed up.

"We're Christmas people. So we've collected Santas. So he started liking nutcrackers from the time he was just about one. So we just started buying them. I buy them. My sister buys them. Same thing. Yard sales. Every place we see them, we buy them," Kelly Martin, Owen's mom, said.

And same holds true for 14-year-old Mary Zabielski of Archbald.

"We own about 145 [nutcrackers]. And I started collecting them when I was about like 5 or 6 because I liked playing with them," Mary said.

Ryan Leckey asked Anastasia Zabielski, Mary's mom, what she thought of her daughter's collection.

"I think it's pretty awesome. It was kind of funny how it started and then it just kind of kept steamrolling," Anastasia said.

Ryan Leckey asked Anastasia Zabielski if anyone ever thinks it's time to dial back the collection.

"Yeah. Yeah. My other daughter actually thinks it's a little creepy in a couple of my friends. They feel like when they're in here they have too many eyes staring at them," Anastasia said.