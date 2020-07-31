Plans revealed for local landmark: The next steps at Scranton Lace Company

An historic lace factory that’s been around in Scranton since the 1890s is on the comeback. It'll soon be a new place live, work and play.

A more than century old place once known as the largest lace curtain mill in the world is on the comeback.

The Scranton Lace Company just off of Green Ridge Street will be getting a massive overall to the tune of $32 million dollars over the next two years.

The Scranton Lace Factory spans about five city blocks.

Newswatch 16 was given the first look of the future plans for the factory that dates back to the 1890s.

The Scranton Lace Company once employed 16-hundred workers. It was considered a modern “Google” like workplace with many employee perks on site including a barber shop, a bowling alley and an infirmary.

The main goal is to preserve the building’s history, architecture and layout.

When renovations are complete in about two years, the area will be known as “Lace Village.”

Among the changes the community can expect: loft apartments, townhouses and even an event space for things like weddings. Head here to learn how to connect with the property’s management.

There’s even a Facebook page dedicated to the history of Scranton Lace. Head here for that page.

The developer leading the entire project is Don Rinaldi.

The developer shared the following information on Scranton Lace Company regarding its history and future plans.