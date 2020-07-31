Plans revealed for local landmark: The next steps at Scranton Lace Company

A more than century old place once known as the largest lace curtain mill in the world is on the comeback.
The Scranton Lace Company just off of Green Ridge Street will be getting a massive overall to the tune of $32 million dollars over the next two years.
The Scranton Lace Factory spans about five city blocks.
Newswatch 16 was given the first look of the future plans for the factory that dates back to the 1890s.
The Scranton Lace Company once employed 16-hundred workers. It was considered a modern “Google” like workplace with many employee perks on site including a barber shop, a bowling alley and an infirmary.
The main goal is to preserve the building’s history, architecture and layout.
When renovations are complete in about two years, the area will be known as “Lace Village.”
Among the changes the community can expect: loft apartments, townhouses and even an event space for things like weddings. Head here to learn how to connect with the property’s management.
There’s even a Facebook page dedicated to the history of Scranton Lace. Head here for that page.
The developer leading the entire project is Don Rinaldi.
The developer shared the following information on Scranton Lace Company regarding its history and future plans.
- Lace Village is about preserving the legacy of a community based company in order to build the future of a new thriving community in its footprint.
- The De Construction Process surgically removed certain buildings that had been built on top of one another to "reveal" the past. It was labor intensive and thoughtfully planned.
- In 2002 when Scranton Lace closed, there were 34 Buildings that totaled over 600,000 square feet.
- At one time, Scranton Lace Employed 1600 men and women.
- 8 Buildings, which are the oldest (1891) and most historically significant, are being preserved along with the Historic Clock Tower.
- The clock tower is the home to a historic bell manufactured in 1927 by the famous Meenley Bell Foundry of West Troy, NY.
- The remaining buildings total over 170,000 Square feet.
- After acquiring several adjacent properties, the total village now spreads across 11 acres. That is equivalent to approximately 5 square city blocks in an Average US City.
- All of the brick and wood from the demolished buildings was reclaimed and repurposed. All of the reclaimed brick will be used in the construction of the new townhomes.
- It took over a year to complete the hazardous material abatement before any work could be done and an additional 14 months to complete demolition to make the site usable for new development as well as salvage the wood, brick and other significant items.
- The new Lace Village will feature residential units from 2 & 3 bedroom townhomes with parking for 4 cars to 1 bedroom loft apartments also with parking, located in different buildings and areas of the village all connected by cobblestone pedestrian streets and gas flame streetlights.
- Lace village will offer a mix of residential and commercial spaces to accommodate graduate students, young professionals, executives, remote workers, families with young children, empty nesters, and retirees bringing together different generations to create an engaged, active and social community.
- The initial phase of the project will cost $24.3 million. $6.5 million in State Redevelopment Capital Assistance grant funds have been authorized for the project, a $440,000 Local Share grant was used toward the cost of the hazardous material clean up, and the remainder will be private investment.
- New construction, renovations to existing buildings and new site infrastructure will begin simultaneously in September of 2020.
- Lace Village will have free parking for all residents, on-site daycare for residents, on site community garden, outdoor fire pits and grilling areas, pedestrian walkways connecting all residents to the Village Square at the foot of the iconic clock tower. In the building on the square, there will be a restaurant and coffee shop, while the upper floors overlooking the square will contain gathering and workspace for the residents, a yoga studio and collaborative spaces for project based activities.
- There will be a dog park with outdoor dog washing stations, a bike rental shop, and an on-site trailhead for residents to access the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Trail on the banks of the Lackawanna River which borders Lace Village.
- In the Courtyard between the oldest brick arched window historic buildings will be an impressive event space for weddings, concerts and other such events known as "The Looms" event venue.Lace Village will create a sense of place to residents, businesses and the general public as they live and socialize in history.