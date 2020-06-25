NEPA PrideFest 2020 Goes Virtual

Despite the coronavirus cancelling a large gathering in Luzerne County's Kirby Park, NEPA PrideFest is still finding a way to celebrate Pride month.

A summer celebration of diversity and inclusion that’s been around for years is something everyone can attend this year without leaving home.

Due to the coronavirus, NEPA PrideFest won't happen in Luzerne County's Kirby Park like it normally does each June.

However; the NEPA Rainbow Alliance is still making sure the show goes on. PrideFest is now virtual.

The virtual event is spearheaded by The NEPA Rainbow Alliance, in partnership with video production company Coal Creative.

Tonight, various community leaders and champions for the LGBTQ community will share stories of inspiration, hope and resources available to help those struggling with their sexuality.

About the NEPA Rainbow Alliance:

Our nonprofit envisions a future where all people in Northeastern Pennsylvania can live openly and free from fear; where individuals, organizations, and businesses work collaboratively to provide an equal, inclusive community; and where we celebrate and nurture our diversity.

The NEPA Rainbow Alliance has been a strong advocate of the LGBTQ community since 2004. One of our most well-known events is the NEPA Pridefest. Last year's Pridefest included a march from Public Square to Kirby Park, as well as live music, local vendors, a 5K walk/run and other entertainment.

Events like NEPA Virtual Pridefest are vital to seeing acceptance continue to rise.

To support the NEPA Rainbow Alliance, visit this link.