MLK Day tradition goes on, virtually, at East Stroudsburg University

Despite the pandemic, many MLK Day traditions in our area are finding ways to carry on by moving the events online. This includes a big one in the Poconos.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Today marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It's a federal holiday that usually gives employees not only a day off from work, but also a chance to dig in to community projects.

However this year, the pandemic is preventing most of those traditional “pitch in projects” from taking place.

With so much concern over racial injustice in the country lately, many of the events playing out across the nation and in our area today, even virtually, are focused on spreading hope, promoting inclusion, and celebrating diversity.

That includes one in Monroe County that Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey gave us a glance of on Monday.

East Stroudsburg University moves traditional MLK Day event online

"In years past, it has been a celebration breakfast. But due to COVID-19, this year, it will be a virtual celebration" Dr. Cornelia Sewell-Allen, assistant vice president for inclusive excellence at East Stroudsburg University said.

Regardless, the message on this national holiday is still the same:

"I think the community should know that for a number of years, MLK Day is seen as a day on and not off. Although many of us may not be working, it is an opportunity for us to really recognize and stand still and think about what it is Dr. King's message is [all about]. It is a message of hope. And, that's what we hope to bring to the homes of people in our communities" Dr. Sewell-Allen said.

ESU’s virtual event starts at 6 this evening. CLICK HERE to get involved or head here to see the ones mentioned on Ryan's Facebook post.

As for what to expect?

"You will hear from our keynote speaker, Sarah Khan, who was a student here at ESU, but currently an anti-sexual violence prevention worker. You will hear some messages from our president talking about our community and the message of hope of Dr. King. And, you will also hear from our MLK Award winners," Dr. Sewell-Allen said.

“Award-winning students” including Shade Stokes-Campbell. She's an ESU junior public health major from Upper Darby, Pa. She is also a "Boddie Scholarship" recipient:

"Winning this was definitely a huge honor," Stokes-Campbell said.

The ESU junior is among several chosen by a committee to receive the Mary Gertrude Smith Boddie Scholarship. The award is given in the name of the first African-American student to graduate from the university in Monroe County.

"Each of our participants or the winners will receive $3,350.00 that will be added to their tuition for this semester," Dr. Sewell-Allen said.

It's a well-deserved honor to those who embody Dr. King’s dream to create a society focused on racial justice and equality.

"Having this sense of community and also making those connections is important. And I try to do that also with the different organizations that I am a part of bringing people together, no matter who you are or who you look like" Stokes-Campell said.

Another honor tonight is the MLK Community Award. This year, it's being given to Christa L. Caceres, president, and political action committee chair of the Monroe County Branch of the NAACP.

"To be the one chosen this year was just unbelievable. It was very emotional. I was very, very excited and grateful. We're trying to give a voice to areas and people in the community who are suffering and struggling. Sometimes they're just not heard," Caceres said.

Although tonight’s event is free, you can also make a donation to help fund future scholarships for students of diverse backgrounds. You can donate at the bottom of this page.

"There's a little bit of everything for everyone built into this program. We still have to remain hopeful that we as a community can make changes that not only impacts us today, but that will impact us tomorrow" Dr. Sewell-Allen said.

You can view last year's event at ESU in the video below.