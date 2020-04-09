Labor Day Weekend lowdown: staycation ideas for family fun

Ready to get out of dodge this holiday weekend? Newswatch 16 shared some safe, family friendly places to visit not too far from home.

Labor Day Weekend is here!

With limited vacation options available these days because of the pandemic, staycations are all the buzz!

To offer some ideas close to home and ones that can be done all in a days drive, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey teamed up with Nina Waskevich from AAA North Penn.



Nina shared some ideas and facts on Labor Day travel trends during the pandemic.

Nina says "6 million people will be traveling this holiday weekend. That's down 11.5 million from last year. And how about this: 97% are expected to travel by car and most decisions to take a road trip are spur of the moment."

Another tidbit: gas prices this Labor Day are also about twenty cents cheaper this year compared to last year.

Staycation Ideas featured on Newswatch 16 This Morning:

Fall fun at Baryard Kingdom in Lancaster.

Lakeland Orchard & Cidery (formerly Roba’s) in Scott Township, Lackawanna County, near Mayfield.

Interactive education exhibits, hikes and options to rent a cabin in the woods at Pocono Environmental Education Center.





Everhart Museum in Scranton Opens Labor Day Weekend - a first in six months



For the first time since the pandemic started and following routine winter repairs and upgrades, the Everhart in Scranton's Nay Aug Park is opening Labor Day Weekend with a new exhibit called "Eyes On America." It'll be open and on display September 5 - December 31, 2020. At this point, due to COVID-19, the museum plans to only be open on weekends.



ABOUT THE EXHIBIT FROM THE CURATOR:

● Drawing on the strengths of the Everhart’s permanent collection, Eyes on

America will explore traditional and unconventional symbols of America.

What can you expect to take away from this new exhibition?

● Explore what it means to be American in the twenty-first century.

● Learn about how and why certain images and symbols have become associated with American culture.

● Think about in what ways Americans’ self-perceptions have changed over time.

What is in the new exhibition?

● Eyes on America contains over 40 objects from the Everhart’s permanent

collection of folk art, works on paper and natural history.

● Get an up close look at some figures, like Uncle Sam and George Washington, as well as artifacts from Northeastern PA’s coal industry!

● Some featured artists: Jacob Lawrence, William Keeler, Hunt Slonem, Alex Katz, Ken Schmidt, Fritz Scholder

MUSEUM HOURS

Reopening Information:

● Museum opens on Saturday: September 5.

● The Museum will be reopening with modified hours, only being open on

Saturdays and Sundays.

● Saturdays the Museum will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The first hour is reserved for compromised individuals.

● Sundays the Museum will be open from 12-5 p.m.

● Masks will be required and safety precautions will be taken. Capacities for each gallery will be posted to help with social distancing.

● The Museum will be limiting capacity.





VIRTUAL TOURS OF THE EVERHART

The museum has launched a newly designed website and has updated its programs and event listings for the fall.

If someone is still uncomfortable with visiting in person, the place now offers “museum at home” page on our website dedicated to exploring our museum in the comfort of your own home.

HEAD HERE to learn more about all things Everhart.